The Weekly Music Thread UPDATES That Reference

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt was inspired by a discussion initiated by Politely Baffled Frossty in the Open Thread a while back:

What are some “dated” lyrical references, and how would you update them for a more “contemporary” version?

As you may have already guessed, the song being discussed in the Open Thread was The Ataris’ 2003 pop-punk cover version of Don Henley’s 1984 hit “Boys of Summer”, in which the line “I saw a Deadhead sticker on a Cadillac” was changed to “I saw a Black Flag sticker on a Cadillac”, as both a nod to a band they liked and as they felt the reference was more appropriate for their fan base both musically and age wise.

However, now that even that cover version is nearly twenty years old, if a band were to cover Henley’s song in 2023 and update the reference yet again, what would be the most appropriate? And furthermore, even though it doesn’t fit the meter as well, instead of a Cadillac should the car in question be a Tesla? Feel free to discuss this and any other songs that come to mind down below!

Wait…WHAT!?

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

