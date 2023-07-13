Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, JULY 13TH, 2023:

A Podcast To Die For (LMN)

Burn The House Down (Netflix)

Devil’s Advocate (Netflix)

Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life (Travel)

Follow The Money Season Three Premiere (Topic)

Full Circle Series Premiere (Max)

Help, My House Is Haunted (HGTV)

In The Footstep Of Killers (LMN)

La Noche Del Diablito Season Two Premiere (Vix)

Project Greenlight Series Premiere (Max)Sonic Prime Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Survival Of The Thickest Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Devil Is a Part-Timer!! (Crunchyroll)

The Jewel Thief (Hulu)

What We Do In The Shadows Season Five Premiere (FX)

FRIDAY, JULY 14TH, 2023:

Bird Box Barcelona (Netflix)

Five Star Chef Series Premiere (Netflix)

Foundation Season Two Premiere (Apple TV+)

Imagine Dragons: Live In Vegas (Hulu)

Link Click (Crunchyroll)

Love Tactics 2 (Netflix)

Mama June: Family Crisis Season Finale (WE tv)

Quicksand (Shudder)

Run The World Season Finale (Starz)

The Beauty Queen Of Jerusalem (Netflix)

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season Two Premiere (Prime Video)

Timezone (Max)

Too Hot To Handle (Netflix)

Yuzuru Hanyu Ice Story 2023 “Gift” At Tokyo Dome (Disney+)

SATURDAY, JULY 15TH, 2023:

A Scent Of Time (Max)

Country Queen (Netflix)

Kohrra (Netflix)

The Christmas Reboot (Hallmark)

SUNDAY, JULY 16TH, 2023:

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge (Food)

Carnival Eats Season Premiere (Cooking)

Goliath (Showtime)

Kids In A Cage (A&E)

Nightmare School Moms (Lifetime)The Chosen Series Premiere (The CW)

The Real Housewives Of New York Season Fourteen Premiere (Bravo)

Zoe Bakes Season Premiere (Magnolia)

MONDAY, JULY 17TH, 2023:

Almost Paradise Season Two Premiere (Freevee)

Below Deck: Down Under Season Premiere (Bravo)

Unknown: Cave Of Bones (Netflix)

TUESDAY, JULY 18TH, 2023:

Dark Side Of The 2000’s (Vice)

Down To Earth With Zac Efron Series Broadcast Premiere (The CW)

Fantastic Friends Series Premiere (The CW)

I Wanna Rock: The 80s Metal Dream (Paramount+)

Justified: City Primeval Series Premiere (FX)

Love Island USA Season Premiere (Peacock)

Silent Witness (Britbox)

Southern Storytellers Series Premiere (PBS)

Surf Girls Hawaii Series Premiere (Prime Video)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 19TH, 2023:

CMA Fest (ABC)

Court Cam Season Premiere (A&E)

Kalvin Phillips: The Road To City (Prime Video)

Mayans M.C. Series Finale (FX)

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season Premiere (MTV)

The (Almost) Legends (Netflix)

The Deepest Breath (Netflix)

