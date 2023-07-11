A Galaxy Far, Far Away: Your Star Wars Discussion Thread (With New Ahsoka Trailer)

With The Mandalorian season wrapped up, The Bad Batch having wrapped up, and both Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew coming up later in 2023, I wanted to try doing a semi-regular Star Wars discussion topic. Especially for people who come into the individual shows late and aren’t likely to engage with the weekly discussion topics since they die down fairly quickly.

This topic is a catch-all for all kinds of Star Wars stuff but we do ask that you spoiler things out of a sense of caution when talking about specific shows and events because it is a catch-all.

Also be sure to check out the weekly recaps that started two weeks ago for Andor!

