Writing Discussion Thread is Fantastic!

What This Thread is for:

– talk about what you’re writing

– share what you’re writing, if you’re comfortable with that (and if you want or don’t want feedback, please indicate that also)

– talk about the writing process and what works and doesn’t work

– discuss things like characterization or plot issues you’re working through

– brainstorm ideas

– getting/giving positive feedback if solicited

What we’re not doing

-writing prompts

– any kind of shaming about topics or anything like that

Optional discussion: fantastic or imaginary things

Sometimes it’s necessary to write about things that don’t exist in reality. Whether it’s dragons or space ships, they have to come from the writer’s own mind, or borrowed from other works.



Do you write about fantastic or otherwise nonexistent things? How do you create them? Do you use another creator’s plans, like placing your characters on pre-designed spaceships? Do you draw on years of history, like the many stories involving dragons? How do you make these things your own?

