Director Profile: Werner Herzog

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… Werner Herzog.
Highly recommended: Signs of Life, Land of Silence and Darkness, Aguirre, the Wrath of God (top 100), The Enigma of Kaspar Hauser, Heart of Glass, Stroszek, Nosferatu the Vampyre, Fitzcarraldo, Lessons of Darkness, Grizzly Man, The Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call-New Orleans
Recommended: Even Dwarfs Started Small, Fata Morgana, The Great Ecstasy of Woodcarver Steiner (short film), Cobra Verde, Little Dieter Needs to Fly, My Best Fiend, Rescue Dawn, Encounters at the End of the World, Happy People: A Year in the Taiga (partially directed by Herzog), Cave of Forgotten Dreams
Worth a look: Woyzeck, Queen of the Desert, Nomad: In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin, Family Romance, LLC
Next week’s director is… Paul Thomas Anderson!!