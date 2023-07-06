The 7/6 Night Thread Is In Living Colour

I look at the T.V.

Your America’s doing well

I look out the window

My America’s catching hell

I just want to know which way do I go to get to your America?

I just want to know which way do I go to get to your America?

I change the channel

Your America’s doing fine

I read the headlines

My America’s doing time

I just want to know which way do I go to get to your America?

I just want to know which way do I go to get to your America?

Go west young, go west young man

Don’t want to crossover

But how do I keep from going under?

Where is my picket fence?

My long, tall glass of lemonade?

Where is my VCR, my stereo, my T.V. show?

I look at the T.V.

I don’t see your America

I look out the window

I don’t see your America

I want to know how to get to your America

I want to know how to get to your America

America

