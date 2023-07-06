Music, Open Threads

The 7/6 Night Thread Is In Living Colour

I look at the T.V. 
Your America’s doing well 
I look out the window 
My America’s catching hell

I just want to know which way do I go to get to your America? 
I just want to know which way do I go to get to your America?

I change the channel 
Your America’s doing fine 
I read the headlines 
My America’s doing time

I just want to know which way do I go to get to your America? 
I just want to know which way do I go to get to your America?

Go west young, go west young man

Don’t want to crossover 
But how do I keep from going under?

Where is my picket fence? 
My long, tall glass of lemonade? 
Where is my VCR, my stereo, my T.V. show?

I look at the T.V. 
I don’t see your America 
I look out the window 
I don’t see your America

I want to know how to get to your America 
I want to know how to get to your America 
America