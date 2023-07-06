The 7/6 Night Thread Is In Living Colour

I look at the T.V.
Your America’s doing well
I look out the window
My America’s catching hell
I just want to know which way do I go to get to your America?
I just want to know which way do I go to get to your America?
I change the channel
Your America’s doing fine
I read the headlines
My America’s doing time
I just want to know which way do I go to get to your America?
I just want to know which way do I go to get to your America?
Go west young, go west young man
Don’t want to crossover
But how do I keep from going under?
Where is my picket fence?
My long, tall glass of lemonade?
Where is my VCR, my stereo, my T.V. show?
I look at the T.V.
I don’t see your America
I look out the window
I don’t see your America
I want to know how to get to your America
I want to know how to get to your America
America