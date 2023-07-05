Avocado Music Club: Round 7

Hello! Here’s the list for this round of albums. I believe I have entered these all correctly and that they are all available to stream. If I somehow have missed your recommendation please let me know and I’ll add it to the list while the paint is drying. Recommendations were added to a spreadsheet and then randomized several times (with a small attempt to not overload one genre all at once).

I’ve added year of release and genres (per the internet, don’t be mad at me if it’s not entirely accurate). Here we go!

Next Week’s Album: Laura Nyro – Eli and the Thirtheenth Confession (1968)

Laura Nyro – Eli and the Thirtheenth Confession (1968) [Soul, Jazz] k-os – Joyful Rebellion (2004) [hip hop] (the London) Suede – Night Thoughts (2016) [Alternative Rock] Thao & the Get Down Stay Down – A Man Alive (2016) [Indie Pop, Indie Folk] the Magnetic Fields – The Charm of the Highway Strip (1994) [indie pop, indie rock] Why? – Alopecia (2008) [Indie Pop] De Kift – Vlaskoorts (1999) [Jazz Punk] ABC – The Lexicon of Love (1982) [New Wave, Synthpop] SACRED PAWS – Run Around the Sun (2019) [indie pop] The High Confessions – Turning Lead into Gold with The High Confessions (2010) [Post Punk, Experimental, Rock] Alpine – A is for Alpine (2012) [Synthpop, New Wave] Ethel Cain – Preacher’s Daughter (2022) [Americana, indie pop] Pizzicato Five – This Year’s Girl (1991) [Shibuya-kei] Justin Vivian Bond and Anthony Roth Costanzo – Only an Octave Apart (2022) [Musical, Cabaret] School of Seven Bells – Alpinisms (2008) [dream pop, indie pop] Rose Mercie – ¿Kieres Agua? (2022) [Art Rock] Sodom – M-16 (2001) [Metal] Linda Perhacs – Parallelograms (1970) [Psych Rock, folk] Aster Aweke – Kabu (1991) [jazz, Soul] Astronautalis – Mighty Ocean and Nine Dark Theaters (2006) [hip hop, experimental] Doris Duke – I’m a Loser (1970) [Soul] Goldie – Timeless (UK Single disc)* (1995) [DnB, Soul] John Cale – Paris 1919 (1973) [Chamber pop] The Crystal Furs – Beautiful and True (2020) [Jangle Pop, Indie Rock] the Pillbugs – Marigold Something (part 1) (2021) [Alternative Rock, Psych Rock] Ichiko Aoba – Windswept Adan (2020) [Folk, chamber pop] Edi Rock – Origens (2019) [hip hop] Jimmy Smith – Root Down (1972) [Jazz] Low – HEY WHAT (2021) [Experimental, Rock] Holly McNarland – Stuff (1997) [Alternative Rock] Wordsworth – Mirror Music (2004) [hip hop] Space Needle – Voyager (1995) [Psych rock, Space Rock] SOPHIE – the Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Inside (2018) [hyper pop, experimental] TV on the Radio – Dear Science (2008) [Indie Rock, Soul] The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die – Harmlessness (2015) [Emo, Indie Rock] Captain Beefheart and his Magic Band – Trout Mask Replica (1969) [Experimental, Rock] The Lounge Lizards – Lounge Lizards (1981) [Jazz] Sarah Shook & the Disarmers – Sidelong (2017) [Alt Country] Two Steps from Hell – Archangel (2011) [Orchestral, Epic ] Steely Dan – Pretzel Logic (1974) [Rock, Jazz Rock] Squirrel Nut Zippers – Perennial Favorites (1998) [Swing, Jazz] Mina – Studio Uno (1965) [Pop, Italo Pop] The Wrens – Meadowlands (2003) [indie rock, emo] Talk Talk – Laughing Stock (1991) [Jazz Rock, Post Rock]

