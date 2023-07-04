Director Profile: John Huston

Highly recommended: The Maltese Falcon, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, The Asphalt Jungle, The African Queen, Beat the Devil, The Misfits, Fat City, The Dead

Recommended: In This Our Life, Let There Be Light, Key Largo, The Red Badge of Courage, Moulin Rouge, Moby Dick, Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison, Reflections in a Golden Eye, The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean, The Man Who Would Be King, Wise Blood, Under the Volcano, Prizzi’s Honor

Worth a look: Across the Pacific, The Battle of San Pietro (short film), The Unforgiven, Freud, The Night of the Iguana, A Walk with Love and Death

Not recommended: Casino Royale (partially directed by Huston), Annie

Next week’s director is… Werner Herzog!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...