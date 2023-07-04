Writing Discussion Thread is Suddenly Inspired!

What This Thread is for:

– talk about what you’re writing

– share what you’re writing, if you’re comfortable with that (and if you want or don’t want feedback, please indicate that also)

– talk about the writing process and what works and doesn’t work

– discuss things like characterization or plot issues you’re working through

– brainstorm ideas

– getting/giving positive feedback if solicited

What we’re not doing

-writing prompts

– any kind of shaming about topics or anything like that

Optional discussion topic: Motivation and Inspiration

You’re going about your regular day and then suddenly, BOOM, you have an idea. What sorts of things make these ideas come into your head? How often does inspiration strike at random, and how often do you have to go looking for it?

