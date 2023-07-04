Werewolves 210: Lycan of Korra – Chapter 4

Night had fallen once again on the city, quiet and somber. A restless few still lurked in the shadows of the streetlights, though, ever vigilant, ever watchful.

A small fire ferret roamed the sidewalks, sniffing and searching. His human having gone, he knew it was up to him to find those who took him away and bring them to justice. If only the polar bear dog was here as well, he would have been able to cover more ground with her.

The red creature’s nose picked up on something. A familiar scent, one that he was sure would lead to his human’s assailants. And sure enough, he found them, but the large difference in size and power meant that the fire ferret’s growl was not enough to keep them from grabbing him by the torso and lifting him up.

“Well, what have we here? A little possum chicken hoping to find something to eat?”

The fire ferret was too scared to be offended by the fiend’s poor understanding of local fauna. Immediately, he bit the hand of his captor and scurried off until he was sure they wouldn’t find him.

Shivering, he curled up into a ball, hoping to forget this traumatizing event, when a strange human with a hat and a mustache appeared. He looked a little like the fire ferret’s human when he put on his fake mustache, but this one that the stranger had was as real as could be.

“Little fella, you all alone?” the strange human asked. He went to pick up the creature but the fire ferret pulled away and hissed at him.

“I see. You know, if you need somewhere to go, I can help you with that. All I ask is that you perform a few tricks for me every now and then. Would you like that?”

The fire ferret remembered that his human used to have him do tricks. His human liked it when he did them. Was it okay to not search for those who took his human away anymore? They were pretty scary, and he wasn’t sure if he could face them again.

Slowly, the fire ferret inched closer to the mustached man. He could sense that this one meant him no harm.

And so, the mustached human took the fire ferret all across the world, where they showed audiences many tricks that delighted them all.

Nuka/Pabu has gone to join the circus. She was Asami (backup).

Meanwhile, Percy Jackson was out and about, hoping that the Camp Half-Blood counselors wouldn’t catch him out of bed while he checked out Republic City at night. The city was so beautiful, lights shimmering everywhere like a painting come to life. He wished his friends could see this with him. But the big scary lady didn’t invite them, and he didn’t want to get in trouble by bringing them with him to see her.

As he continued down the street, he saw someone not too far ahead. He thought that maybe she had come to see him. Smiling, he moved a little quicker towards them, only to realize that it was not her at all, but someone completely unfamiliar. Someone who seemed much more dangerous (and the big scary lady seemed pretty dangerous as it was).

He stopped and decided to go back the way he came. Maybe it would be a good idea to not get the counselors upset. The big scary lady would understand, right?

Slowly, he turned his head back to see if he was being followed. And he realized that he was…and suddenly the bright lights of the city went dark around him.

Queequeg/Percy Jackson has died. She was a Citizen of Republic City (vanilla town) and a recruit in Kuvira’s Earth Empire.

Before the paper could make its headlines of “Fire Ferret Fills Floors at Festivals” and “Demi-God is Demi-Gone,” a tremor that had been felt previously was happening again, but this time felt different.

A seismic shift was felt not just in the city, but across the world. A moment a full millennium in the making had arrived. Forces beyond anyone’s control had been unleashed, and a new age had emerged in the process.

Harmonic Convergence has come.

At the end of this day, three players will be given a gift. What that will be will vary depending on the player.

If a selected player has had no power from the start of the game, they will be given a one-shot power of one of the four elements: air (motion detecting), water (healing), earth (jailing), or fire (killing) (note: it is possible for one element to be given out more than once).

If a selected player is a roled player that has not lost their bending, they will be given a one-shot power as mentioned above, but it will have a 50% chance of failing.

If a selected player is a roled player that has lost their bending, they will have their bending ability restored and will be allowed to use their power again starting tonight (night 4).

Number of benders: 6

Number of recruits in Kuvira’s Earth Empire (not including Kuvira): 0

Players April Zhu Li (inventor/lover) Sic Anna Lieutenant (Equalist/SK) Turkey MSD Copywight Abby Citizen of Republic City (vanilla town) Marlowe Citizen of Republic City (vanilla town) Jake Lamb Varrick (inventor/lover) Raven Queequeg Citizen of Republic City (vanilla town) Wasp Kim Goat Bolin (jailer) Eleanor Citizen of Republic City (vanilla town) Stars Josephus Nuka Asami (backup) Lindsay Hoho Moolissa Nate [collapse]

Roles Citizens of Republic City (Town): Ordinary citizens (vanilla town) – No power except to vote. They will win when the Red Lotus and Equalists are defeated.

Korra (vigilante/healer) – Can use one of 3 actions per night: firebending to kill someone, waterbending to stop someone from being killed, OR chi-bending to restore someone’s bending ability (this can only work on someone who has already lost their ability—chi-bending and waterbending will not stop a bender from having their ability taken by Amon that night). She cannot choose herself as a target, nor can she pick the same person on two consecutive nights.

Bolin (jailer) – can block someone from performing and being affected by any night actions. He cannot jail himself nor can he jail the same person on two consecutive nights.

Mako (role investigator) – Can see if someone is a bender or not. Korra, Bolin, Tenzin, Kuvira, and the Red Lotus will read as ‘bender’, everyone else will read as ‘non-bender’ (Mako counts as a bender as well) . If Mako targets Amon or is blocked, he will get no result. Benders will appear as ‘non-bender’ if Amon has successfully taken away their bending.

. If Mako targets Amon or is blocked, he will get no result. Benders will appear as ‘non-bender’ if Amon has successfully taken away their bending. Tenzin (motion detector) – Can see if someone was involved in a night action. Will not be told how many actions their target is involved with, nor whether they are performing an action or having an action performed on them.

Asami (backup) – If one of Korra, Bolin, Mako, or Tenzin dies, Asami will take their place (if more than one dies on the same night, her role will be determined by RNG). She will not replace any of them if their power is taken from them, only if one of them dies. Because she is not a bender, if she is targeted by Amon, she will die. If Asami replaces Korra, she will not be able to restore anyone’s bending, only kill/heal. Order of the Red Lotus (Wolves): Each night, the Red Lotus will assign one of their members to kill and one to roleblock. The kill can be assigned to any member, but only those who are benders can roleblock; therefore, if there are no members with bending ability left, the Order will lose their roleblocking ability. They will win when the Avatar is dead and their numbers are equal to all the other players combined. Zaheer

P’Li

Ming-Hua

Ghazan Independent Roles: Equalists (SKs): The Equalists want to rid the world of bending. They will win when there are no more benders. Amon (role remover) – Can strip a bender of their power for the rest of the game (unless it is restored by Korra). If a non-bender is targeted, they will die. Amon cannot target the same player on two consecutive nights. Shares a chat with the Lieutenant.

Lieutenant – If Amon dies, the Lieutenant will become a standard SK, with the same win condition (i.e. will win when there are no more benders). Shares a chat with Amon. Varrick and Zhu Li (Inventors/Lovers): Varrick and Zhu Li will share a chat and choose to give one tool to anyone they’re willing to work with, to be used the next night–one investigative power, one jailing power, one power to kill. Their win condition is to survive to the end of the game. If one dies, the other will as well. Kuvira (Recruiter): Kuvira wishes to unite her people and reclaim the United Republic of Nations as part of her Earth Empire. Each night, she will attempt to recruit citizens to join her cause–she can only recruit VT, Bolin, Varrick, and Zhu Li (note: Kuvira’s recruits will know her identity upon recruitment but will not share a chat). Kuvira and her recruits will win if she is still alive at the end of the game and if she and her recruits form the majority of living players. She can win alongside town if her win condition occurs simultaneously with town’s, but cannot win if any other faction’s win condition is met before hers. If Kuvira dies, the Earth Empire will be dissolved and all recruits will only win with their original win condition. [collapse]

Rules Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without the mod’s permission. Failure to comply may result in a modkill. Order of actions: Jailing, Roleblocking, Healing/Chi-bending, Recruitment, Inventor, Investigation/Motion Detecting, Kills/Role Removing Ties will result in no kill. Should a GIROLT (Get It Right Or Lose Tonight) scenario occur, auto-kill will only be activated after everyone has voted. Please be respectful towards everyone. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we’re all here to have a good time. [collapse]

Twilight will be on Wednesday, July 5 at 5 PM MDT.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...