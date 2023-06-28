The Weekly Wrestling Thread Opens the Forbidden Door

Aside from a few missteps (Toni Storm winning and Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara stinking things up), Forbidden Door was basically everything a wrestling fan could have wanted.

Best AEW matches of the week:

1. Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega

2. Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada

3. Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Hangman Adam Page, Eddie Kingston, and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castignoli, Wheeler Yuta, Konosuke Takeshita, and Shota Umino

4. MJF vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

5. CM Punk vs. Satoshi Kojima

6. Sanada vs. Jack Perry

7. Orange Cassidy vs. Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Katsuyori Shibata

8. Andrade El Idolo vs. Brody King

9. Jay White, Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, and Colton Gunn vs. CM Punk, Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, and Ricky Starks

10. Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Swerve Strickland

Best WWE matches of the week:

1. Gunther vs. Sami Zayn

2. Finn Balor vs. Carmelo Hayes

3. Nathan Frazer vs. Dragon Lee

4. Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

5. Solo Sikoa vs. Sheamus

6. Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest

7. Carmelo Hayes vs. Baron Corbin

8. Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hail

9. L.A. Knight vs. Rey Mysterio

10. Elton Prince and Kit Wilson vs. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins

Worst AEW match of the week:

-Mark Briscoe vs. Jeff Jarrett

Worst WWE match of the week:

-Gigi Dolin vs. Kiana James

