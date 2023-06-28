Werewolves 210: Lycan of Korra – Chapter 1

A new morning has arrived, and you have stepped foot into a strange, puzzling, inviting, and exciting new world. A world bustling with life–street vendors selling their wares, Satomobiles running every stone road you can see.

This is Republic City.

Having taken in so much in such little time, you decide to take a breather in a nearby park. Suddenly a man who appears a little shambled sits next to you. You see a bush next to him slowly stop shaking and you realize that this man likely just came out of there. And for some reason, you could have sworn you saw the bush sparkle.

“Not from around here, are you?”

You think to yourself, Is it that obvious?

“Heh, figured you were new in town.”

You had heard so much about Republic City–the new inventions, the popular sport of pro-bending–you thought that everyone was living it up here, and you say so to this supposedly homeless stranger.

“You got a lot to learn, kid. Welcome to Republic City.”

Indeed, there is much to learn. As you make your way around town again, you hear people whispering here and there, spreading a rumour that has everyone excited.

There’s a new Avatar, and she’s in Republic City right now.

Though you are taking in all the new wonders in your sight, all the while, there are more sinister plots afoot, waiting for their chance to strike and take what power they can for themselves.

Tread carefully, citizens. Not everything is as you may think it is.

Note: at the start of each new day, I will update the number of benders and recruits currently in the game.

Number of benders: 9

Number of recruits in Kuvira’s Earth Empire (not including Kuvira): 0

Players April Sic Anna Turkey MSD Copywight Abby Marlowe Jake Lamb Raven Queequeg Wasp Kim Goat Eleanor Stars Josephus Nuka Lindsay Hoho Moolissa Nate [collapse]

Roles Citizens of Republic City (Town): Ordinary citizens (vanilla town) – No power except to vote. They will win when the Red Lotus and Equalists are defeated.

Korra (vigilante/healer) – Can use one of 3 actions per night: firebending to kill someone, waterbending to stop someone from being killed, OR chi-bending to restore someone’s bending ability (this can only work on someone who has already lost their ability—chi-bending and waterbending will not stop a bender from having their ability taken by Amon that night). She cannot choose herself as a target, nor can she pick the same person on two consecutive nights.

Bolin (jailer) – can block someone from performing and being affected by any night actions. He cannot jail himself nor can he jail the same person on two consecutive nights.

Mako (role investigator) – Can see if someone is a bender or not. Korra, Bolin, Tenzin, Kuvira, and the Red Lotus will read as ‘bender’, everyone else will read as ‘non-bender’. If Mako targets Amon or is blocked, he will get no result. Benders will appear as ‘non-bender’ if Amon has successfully taken away their bending.

Tenzin (motion detector) – Can see if someone was involved in a night action. Will not be told how many actions their target is involved with, nor whether they are performing an action or having an action performed on them.

Asami (backup) – If one of Korra, Bolin, Mako, or Tenzin dies, Asami will take their place (if more than one dies on the same night, her role will be determined by RNG). She will not replace any of them if their power is taken from them, only if one of them dies. Because she is not a bender, if she is targeted by Amon, she will die. If Asami replaces Korra, she will not be able to restore anyone’s bending, only kill/heal. Order of the Red Lotus (Wolves): Each night, the Red Lotus will assign one of their members to kill and one to roleblock. The kill can be assigned to any member, but only those who are benders can roleblock; therefore, if there are no members with bending ability left, the Order will lose their roleblocking ability. They will win when the Avatar is dead and their numbers are equal to all the other players combined. Zaheer

P’Li

Ming-Hua

Ghazan Independent Roles: Equalists (SKs): The Equalists want to rid the world of bending. They will win when there are no more benders. Amon (role remover) – Can strip a bender of their power for the rest of the game (unless it is restored by Korra). If a non-bender is targeted, they will die. Amon cannot target the same player on two consecutive nights. Shares a chat with the Lieutenant.

Lieutenant – If Amon dies, the Lieutenant will become a standard SK, with the same win condition (i.e. will win when there are no more benders). Shares a chat with Amon. Varrick and Zhu Li (Inventors/Lovers): Varrick and Zhu Li will share a chat and choose to give one tool to anyone they’re willing to work with, to be used the next night–one investigative power, one jailing power, one power to kill. Their win condition is to survive to the end of the game. If one dies, the other will as well. Kuvira (Recruiter): Kuvira wishes to unite her people and reclaim the United Republic of Nations as part of her Earth Empire. Each night, she will attempt to recruit citizens to join her cause–she can only recruit VT, Bolin, Varrick, and Zhu Li (note: Kuvira’s recruits will know her identity upon recruitment but will not share a chat). Kuvira and her recruits will win if she is still alive at the end of the game and if she and her recruits form the majority of living players. She can win alongside town if her win condition occurs simultaneously with town’s, but cannot win if any other faction’s win condition is met before hers. If Kuvira dies, the Earth Empire will be dissolved and all recruits will only win with their original win condition. [collapse]

Rules Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without the mod’s permission. Failure to comply may result in a modkill. Order of actions: Jailing, Roleblocking, Healing/Chi-bending, Recruitment, Inventor, Investigation/Motion Detecting, Kills/Role Removing Ties will result in no kill. Should a GIROLT (Get It Right Or Lose Tonight) scenario occur, auto-kill will only be activated after everyone has voted. Please be respectful towards everyone. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we’re all here to have a good time. [collapse]

Twilight will be on Thursday, June 29 at 4 PM MDT.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...