Tabletop Thread (6/28/23)

This week let’s talk cool down games. Typically cool down games are something simple, fast and easy that you play after a longer game to wind down, re-focus and have fun after an RPG session. Not every session is going to be heavily emotionally charged or gruelingly difficult, but when they are a good cool down game can help your table get back to an even keel.

My first cool down game was Munchkin, but things like Fluxx, Apples to Apples and Chrononauts work well. Typically you want a game with very little set up, easy rules and quick gameplay. I’m sure I’m missing some other good examples, so let me know what you and your tables cool down with.

Interestingly, I don’t know if this concept has really found its way into online play spaces and while I understand the limitations therein I’m wondering if it’s something worth pursuing.

And as always, all tabletop talk is welcome here!

