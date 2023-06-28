The Book Nook Saves For a Rainy Day (6/28)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

This week’s prompt is courtesy of Mongo Only Pawn: You’ve read everything an author wrote except for one book (or two), and haven’t gotten around to it. Maybe you’re just saving it for a special occasion, or maybe it’s extremely hard to get a copy of. What’s the title, who’s the author and why haven’t you read it yet?

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thanks, and happy posting!

