Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Jun. 15

Today’s contestants are:

Kiran, a math teacher, coaches the Vermont All-Stars math team;

Suzanne, a marketing manager, as of this episode had complete 907 NYT crosswords in a row; and

Holly, an English professor, coaches middle-school football. Holly is a one-day champ with winnings of $10,500.

Jeopardy!

THE CZAR // 21st CENTURY HORROR NOVELS // ROLLING STONES LYRICS // DATING/APPS // THE GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE // BIRD IDIOMS

DD1 – $800 – BIRD IDIOMS – This 1843 story has become a metaphor for one who is unpromising initially (Suzanne doubled to $2,000.)

Scores at first break: Holly $1,000, Suzanne $4,000, Kiran $2,000.

Scores going into DJ: Holly $3,600, Suzanne $5,600, Kiran $2,800.

Double Jeopardy!

“G”, LOOK AT THAT // AMERICAN CAVES // FACT: NONFICTION // PHYSICS & ENERGY // TV CRIMINALS // ITALIAN WORDS & PHRASES

DD2 – $1,600 – ITALIAN WORDS & PHRASES – It means “at a slow tempo”; Samuel Barber composed one “for Strings” (Suzanne added $1,500 to her total of $9,200 vs. $6,000 for both opponents.)

DD3 – $800 – FACT: NONFICTION – Beverly Gage’s “G-Man” looks at this powerful figure “& the Making of the American Century” (Suzanne added $1,000 to her score of $13,100 vs. $6,000 for both rivals.)

Suzanne swept the DDs, make small wagers with the lead both times in DJ, and was just able to put the game out of reach into FJ at $17,700 vs. $8,000 for Holly and $5,600 for Kiran.

Final Jeopardy!

THE U.S. GOVERNMENT – Established in 1938, this congressional group was still issuing subpoenas in 1969 & finally ceased to exist 6 years later

Suzanne and Holly were correct on FJ, with Suzanne adding $1,000 to win with $18,700.

Final scores: Holly $16,000, Suzanne $18,700, Kiran $4,800.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the Rolling Stones song with the lyric “You make a grown man cry” is “Start Me Up”.

Clue selection strategy: After finding DD2, Suzanne selected the last remaining clue from that same category, then went to the top of another category. Fortunately for her, Suzanne was able to retain control and find DD3 on the next pick.

Mayim’s musings: For a clue about a Ken Burns work, Mayim did an impression of a Civil War-era narrator.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “The Ugly Duckling?” DD2 – What is adagio? DD3 – Who was Hoover? FJ – What is HUAC (House Un-American Activities Committee)? Note that Suzanne and Holly both wrote “HUAC” while Kiran tried to provide the entire name but was penalized for writing “Commission”.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...