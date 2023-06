“A series of bad omens leads the gang to believe they are all cursed; they set off to undo the curses and make amends to those they’ve wronged; Mac meets Chase Utley and invites him for a catch.”

What did you think of this episode? I laughed a lot at their heightened cursing and I’m always happy to see Cricket again. I thought Chase Utley underwhelmed just a touch, though the idea of him stealing a monkey paw is pretty funny on paper. Discuss below.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...