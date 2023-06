Who should we get to play Buzz Lightyear in the Buzz Lightyear movie?

What do you mean?

Who should we get to play him?

You kidding? Just get the same guy as before.

Ah…who was that?

You…his birthday is on June 13th. He-

Oh…so…Chris Evans?

NO! Tim A…uh…you know what? Fine, Chris Evans.

