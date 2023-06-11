WW 209: Vampires vs Werewolves (Day 1)

Once upon a time, Dracula and the Alpha were lovers. Nowadays, they don’t even recognize each other. Their quarrel began, as most do, at a Swedish furniture store. Agnes Ikea’s Fine Furniture had simple instructions that anyone could follow but left out some devilishly important details. After a protracted argument about which side of a particular board was “up”, Dracula stomped off to New York and the Alpha to Los Angeles. Many decades have passed, and the two of them have coincidentally moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma. They have left their established packs and covens respectively to start anew in America’s 47th “most walkable” city. Is the city of Tulsa ready for two of the world’s coolest supernatural baddies? Perhaps. The largest library system in the Tulsa Metropolitan Area, the Tulsa City-County Library, contains over 1.7 million volumes in 25 library facilities. Or perhaps the city of Tulsa is not ready, like it was not ready to keep their WNBA team, the Tulsa Shock, which moved to Tulsa before the 2010 season, but was moved to Arlington in 2016, rebranding as the Dallas Wings. Only time will tell.

Twilight is on Monday, June 12th at 8PM Tulsa Time CDT. (9PM EST)

Vote tracker available here: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1yfUAa3G991ob0VyvkM7_7rpfOuJ8QTWZtU1YN76VXi0/edit?usp=sharing

Win Conditions:

Wolves win if they eradicate the vampires and become the majority faction.

Vampires win if they eradicate the wolves and become the majority faction.

Town wins if all scum are dead.

If no living players can become scum, then the largest faction wins at Twilight.

Please read the role mechanics carefully as they have been adjusted to accommodate 15 players.

Werewolves Werewolf Mechanics: Starts with the Alpha and one vanilla wolf on Night 0.

All wolves will share a chat.

Wolves bitten by vampires will die, with the exception of the Alpha.

Each night, one wolf is selected to carry out the bite. Every bite has a 50/50 chance to either recruit or kill (RNG, wolves do not choose the type of bite). Recruitment is instantaneous. Werewolf Roles: 1 Alpha: is immune to attacks from vanilla vampires. Once during this game, the alpha can carry out his own 100% accurate kill on the same night as the wolf night action. May be killed if bitten by Dracula.

1 Vanilla Wolf [collapse]

Vampires Vampire Mechanics: Starts with only Dracula on Night 0. Dracula gets a Night 0 attempt with 100% success rate to recruit a thrall (vanilla vampire).

Each vampire will enter a shared chat with their biter.

Each vampire can only ever bite two others successfully. Each vampire can only ever attempt to bite two others, with the exception of Dracula specifically using their one shot night kill.

Vampires bitten by wolves will die, with the exception of Dracula.

Vampires have 1/2 the recruitment success rate of their original biter. If they bite a vanilla wolf, it becomes a killing bite 100% of the time. Vampire Roles: 1 Dracula: 2-shot 100% accurate recruitment, one of which is the Night 0 recruitment. Gets a one-shot 100% accurate kill. If Dracula chooses to kill, no one gets to recruit that night. Dracula is immune to vanilla wolf bites. May be killed if bitten by the Alpha. Dracula always knows how many vampires are in the game at the start of each day.

0-1 Vanilla Vampire: has 1/2 the recruitment accuracy of their sire. If a vampire dies, they can no longer communicate with anyone they shared a bite with. [collapse]

Independent Half-turned (Serial Killer): This role is created if someone is successfully bitten by a vampire and a wolf in the same night. The half-turned will be given a kill the night they are turned. There can only be 1 SK. If someone else were to become a half-turned, the current SK will die and the new half-turned will not get a kill that night. This role has been removed from the 15 player version.

This role has been removed from the 15 player version. Goth Kid (Independent): Personal win if bitten and turned during the game. Will have a dual status as both a goth kid and as their recruited faction. Personal loss if the game finishes and they are unturned. [collapse]

This role has been merged with the Wolf Slayer to create a Winchester.

This role has been merged with the Vampire Hunter to create a Winchester.

This role has been merged with the Vampire Hunter to create a Winchester. Some Kind of Winchester: This townie will kill werewolves or vampires with 100% accuracy and has a 50% chance to kill when the target is human. Can be recruited by either faction to add a one-shot night kill action to their team.

Naturally Immune: This townie cannot be recruited by scum. If they are bitten by scum, they will be told who targeted them and will die the next day at twilight if applicable. They will die the same night if successfully targeted for a kill by the Alpha, Dracula, or a Winchester.

. Poison Blood: This townie will take any scum who bites them to the grave with them on the same night, including Dracula or the Alpha. Will not take other townies to the grave.

Witch Doctor: Once per night, this player may choose someone and prevent a recruitment or death. They may self-target. Cannot choose same target 2 nights in a row. Gets a Night 0 action. Adds a protective action to their faction if recruited.

Vanilla Town: You are VT [collapse]

Rules RP is optional , but appreciated!

, but appreciated! Please try to make at least 2 posts a day . If you’re in a situation where you can’t reach that requirement, please notify Jam (@JamMoritarty:disqus) or Lutair (@lutair:disqus) through discord or a tag!

. If you’re in a situation where you can’t reach that requirement, please notify Jam (@JamMoritarty:disqus) or Lutair (@lutair:disqus) through discord or a tag! Do NOT Screenshot or quote directly from your team or mod communications. This will result in an instant mod kill.

Do NOT edit or delete any posts without mod permission.

Do NOT belittle other players for their choices or reasoning. Attack arguments, not people. [collapse]

Players sic @sic_humor:disqus Marlowe @MarloweSpade01:disqus jake @forget_it_jake:disqus MSD @DekaTria:disqus Lindsay @gaydisaster:disqus Wasp @theamazingwasp:disqus Josephus @JosephusBrown:disqus Indy @inndeeeeed2:disqus Owen @owen11203:disqus Goat @GoatfulDead:disqus Flubba @flubbagunto:disqus Quee @mrsqueequeg:disqus Copy @copywight:disqus Dourif @douriflemoko:disqus Lamb @theprincethatwaspromised:disqus Backups: Cork @2bruce2:disqus Stars @starstheycomeandgo:disqus Spectators: beinggreen @beinggreenbeingonDisqus:disqus Side @side_character:disqus Pablo @Taffy_0831:disqus raven @ravenampersand:disqus [collapse]

Lutair and Jam are co-mods of this game. Our tags are @lutair:disqus and @JamMoritarty:disqus if you need anything!

