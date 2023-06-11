76th Tony Awards Live Thread

Yes, despite the ongoing WGA Strike, the Tony Awards will still go on, and will be broadcast live on your TVs.

So come one and all, Theatrecados, as we celebrate the best of Broadway’s shows and stars from the past 12 months.

How to Watch

Tony Awards: Act One – The pre-show, hosted by Skylar Astin and Julianne Hough, where they award the craft awards will be streamed live on Pluto TV at 6:30 PM EST.

76th Tony Awards (Main Show) – The ceremony will be simulcast live on both CBS and Paramount+ at 8:00 PM EST.

