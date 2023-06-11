Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Gets Box Office Win

The weekend totals for June 9th through June 11th, 2023 estimates are in.

1.) Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (Par) 3,678 theaters, Fri $25.6M, Sat $19.3M Sun $15.5M 3-day $60.5M/Wk 1

Final demos on Beasts: 76% general/24% family; 62% male/38% female; 26% 18-24/20% 25-34, 18-34=46%, 31% 35+ and diversity demos are 32% Hispanic and Latino, 31% Caucasian, 21% Black, 11% Asian, and 5% other.

2) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse (Sony) 4,332 (+19) theaters, Fri $16.8M Sat $21.2M Sun $17.4M 3-day $55.4M (-54%)/Total $225.4M/Wk 2

3.) The Little Mermaid (Dis) 4,320 theaters, Fri $6.8M Sat $8.7M Sun $7.1M 3 day $22.7M (-45%) Total $228.8M/Wk 3

4.) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Dis), 3,175 (-405) theaters, Fri $2M Sat $2.85M Sun $2.1M 3-day $7M (-34%) Total $335.4M/ Wk 6

5.) The Boogeyman (20th/Dis) 3,205 theaters, Fri $2.1M, Sat $2.79M Sun $1.9M 3-day $6.9M (-44%)/Total $24.7M/ Wk 2

6.) Fast X (Uni) 2,822 (-645) theaters Fri $1.52M Sat $2.1M Sun $1.58M 3-day $5.2M (-46%) Total $138.1M/ Wk 4

7.) Super Mario Bros (Uni) 1,789 (-555) theaters, Fri $640K Sat $870K Sun $610K 3-day $2.12M (-37%), Total $570.1M/Wk 10

8.) About My Father (LG) 960 theaters (-1,504), Fri $248K, Sat $333K Sun $263K 3-day $845K (-59%), Total $10.7M/Wk 3

9.) The Machine (Sony/Leg) 1,008 (-1,401) theaters, Fri $180K Sat $230K Sun $165K 3 day $575K (-65%) Total $10.1M/ Wk 3

10.) Past Lives (A24) 26 theaters (+22) Fri $202K Sat $178K Sun $140K 3-day $520,7K (+124%) Total $867K/Wk 2

via Deadline

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...