Summer Game Fest Season Live-Chat for June 11th: Xbox, PC Gaming, and FFXVI

E3 is dead. Bring on the Keighley and Summer Game Fest! Every day from now until Thursday, June 15th, there will be a live-chat thread for the day’s livestreams, going up one hour before the first event of the day.
Today’s schedule:
- Sunday June 11, 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST: Xbox Games Showcase & Starfield Direct
- Sunday June 11, 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm BST: PC Gaming Show
- Sunday June 11, 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm BST: Final Fantasy XVI Pre-Launch Celebration
A fairly comprehensive schedule of events can be found here. The official Summer Game Fest website can be found here.
Live-chat in the comments below!