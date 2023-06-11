Summer Game Fest Season Live-Chat for June 11th: Xbox, PC Gaming, and FFXVI

E3 is dead. Bring on the Keighley and Summer Game Fest! Every day from now until Thursday, June 15th, there will be a live-chat thread for the day’s livestreams, going up one hour before the first event of the day.

Today’s schedule:

A fairly comprehensive schedule of events can be found here. The official Summer Game Fest website can be found here.

Live-chat in the comments below!

