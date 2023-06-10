The WPT Flits This Way and That

Today’s header is an Allen’s hummingbird. They live along a narrow coastal band from California to southern Oregon, and eat insects they catch out of the air or take from vegetation, which isn’t something I knew about hummingbirds. In a seemingly always surprising bit of good news, its conservation status is listed as “least concern.” Flit on, little buddy. As for you Politicados out there, be good to each other and have fun posting. Will justice have come for Trump by the time this goes up? Only time will tell.

