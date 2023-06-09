Cole Porter Night Thread

Cole Porter was born on this day in 1891. He was a songwriter who wrote both music and lyrics for Broadway shows. He considered his “perfect shows” to be Anything Goes and Kiss Me Kate. Additionally, he wrote songs for films. Many songs that Cole wrote went on to become standards, including “Night and Day” and “I’ve Got You Under My Skin.”

Cole Porter was gay, but he married Linda Lee Thomas – it provided him a respectable heterosexual front and her social status and a kind partner.

We stan a disabled king: Cole’s horse rolled over him and crushed his legs in 1937, leaving him disabled and in chronic pain for the rest of his life.

Here’s Ella Fitzgerald singing “Night and Day”:

