WW 209: Vampires vs Werewolves (Sign Up)

Welcome to Vampires vs. Werewolves! This is a two scum faction game with infection mechanics. This game was designed to have 25+ players. Availability of Independent and Town roles will be adjusted based on the final player count.

While you sign up please also add your vote under either of the comments: “Jam is the Vamp and Lut is the Wolf” or “Lut is the Vamp and Jam is the Wolf.” We will choose our avatars accordingly.

Win Conditions:

Wolves win if they eradicate the vampires and become the majority faction.

Vampires win if they eradicate the wolves and become the majority faction.

Town wins if all scum are dead.

If no living players can become scum, then the largest faction wins at Twilight.

Werewolves Werewolf Mechanics: Starts with the Alpha and one vanilla wolf on Night 0.

All wolves will share a chat.

Wolves bitten by vampires will die, with the exception of the Alpha. Werewolf Roles: 1 Alpha: If this alpha is targeted by a vanilla vampire, the vampire will die the same night. Once during this game, the alpha can carry out his own kill on the same night as the wolf night action. May be killed if bitten by Dracula.

1+ Vanilla Wolf: Each night, one wolf is selected to carry out the bite. Every bite has a 50/50 chance to either recruit or kill. Targets will be told they were bitten in the night. The result is delayed until the start of the next night. [collapse]

Vampires Vampire Mechanics: Starts with only Dracula on Night 0. Dracula gets a Night 0 attempt to recruit a thrall.

Each vampire will enter a shared chat with their biter.

Each vampire can only ever bite two others successfully.

Vampires bitten by wolves will die, with the exception of Dracula. Vampire Roles: 1 Dracula: 2-shot 90% accurate recruitment. Gets a Night 0 recruitment. One shot kill. If Dracula chooses to kill, no one gets to recruit that night. If Dracula is targeted by a werewolf, the werewolf will die the same night. May be killed if bitten by the Alpha. Dracula always knows how many vampires there are in the game.

0+ Vanilla Vampire: has 1/2 the recruitment accuracy of their sire. If a vampire dies, they lose access to any of their shared chats. [collapse]

Possible Independents Half-turned (Serial Killer): This role is created if someone is successfully bitten by a vampire and a wolf in the same night. The half-turned will be given a kill the night they are turned. There can only be 1 SK. If someone else were to become a half-turned, the current SK will die and the new half-turned will not get a kill that night.

Goth Kid (Independent): wins if bitten and turned during the game. Will have a dual status as both a goth kid and as their recruited faction. [collapse]

Possible Town Roles Vampire Hunter: This townie can kill vampires with 100% accuracy and has a 50% chance to kill when target is human. If they target a wolf, it will always be a miss. Can be recruited by either faction to add a same-night kill action to their team.

Wolf Slayer: This townie can kill werewolves with 100% accuracy and has a 50% chance to kill when target is human. If they target a vampire, it will always be a miss. Can be recruited by either faction to add a same-night kill action to their team.

Naturally Immune: This townie cannot be recruited by scum. If they are bitten by scum, they will be told who targeted them and will die the next day at twilight. They will die the same night if successfully targeted for a kill by the Alpha, Dracula, Vamp Hunter, or Wolf Slayer.

Poison Blood: This townie will take any scum who bites them to the grave with them on the same night. Will not take other townies to the grave.

Town Doctor: Once per night, this player may choose someone and prevent a recruitment or death. They may self-target. Cannot choose same target 2 nights in a row.

Vanilla Town: You are VT [collapse]

Standard Rules RP is optional , but appreciated!

, but appreciated! Please try to make at least 2 posts a day . If you’re in a situation where you can’t reach that requirement, please notify Jam/Bwok (@JamMoritarty:disqus) or Lutair/Bawk (@lutair:disqus) through discord or a tag!

. If you’re in a situation where you can’t reach that requirement, please notify Jam/Bwok (@JamMoritarty:disqus) or Lutair/Bawk (@lutair:disqus) through discord or a tag! Do NOT Screenshot or quote directly from your team or mod communications. This will result in an instant mod kill.

Do NOT edit or delete any posts without mod permission.

Do NOT belittle other players for their choices or reasoning. Attack arguments, not people. [collapse]

Lutair and Jam are co-mods of this game. Our tags are @lutair:disqus and @JamMoritarty:disqus if you need anything!

