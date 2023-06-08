The Jerry Stiller Night Thread (Thursday June 8)

The comedian Jerry Stiller was born on June 8, 1927. He first became famous as half of a comedy team with his wife Anne Meara. The two were regulars on TV and radio during the ’60s and ’70s.
To a later generation, Stiller was best known as George Costanza’s father Frank on Seinfeld. Originally conceived as a henpecked nebbish, in Stiller’s hands the character was transformed into the perpetually-yelling maniac we all loved.
Stiller and Meara were also the parents of Ben Stiller and his sister Amy. Meara died in 2015 and Stiller in 2020.