The Jerry Stiller Night Thread (Thursday June 8)

The comedian Jerry Stiller was born on June 8, 1927. He first became famous as half of a comedy team with his wife Anne Meara. The two were regulars on TV and radio during the ’60s and ’70s.

Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara on The Carol Burnett Show in 1972…

To a later generation, Stiller was best known as George Costanza’s father Frank on Seinfeld. Originally conceived as a henpecked nebbish, in Stiller’s hands the character was transformed into the perpetually-yelling maniac we all loved.

…and Stiller with Estelle Harris in a similarly themed plot from Seinfeld, 1996.

Stiller and Meara were also the parents of Ben Stiller and his sister Amy. Meara died in 2015 and Stiller in 2020.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...