Does the Weekly Music Thread Even Need a Band?

Let’s discuss any and all music here. You’ve got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Do you have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s very own Lynn McKenzie:

“Does anyone else have a band which they hate but you like the solo artist’s work, or vice versa?”

(“Hate” is such a strong word, though. Stating a personal preference for one over the other is fine.)

Now while I don’t actually dislike The Sugarcubes – well, except when “Icelandic Fred Schneider” (to quote The Avocado’s very own Glyph during our previous discussion about artists going solo) stops playing trumpet and steps up to the microphone – in my humble opinion Björk’s solo work has been truly groundbreaking, and far surpasses anything she ever did with that group, beloved as they are.

Feel free to step away from that microphone anytime, dude…

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

