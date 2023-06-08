Does the Weekly Music Thread Even Need a Band?

Let’s discuss any and all music here. You’ve got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Do you have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.
This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s very own Lynn McKenzie:
“Does anyone else have a band which they hate but you like the solo artist’s work, or vice versa?”
(“Hate” is such a strong word, though. Stating a personal preference for one over the other is fine.)
Now while I don’t actually dislike The Sugarcubes – well, except when “Icelandic Fred Schneider” (to quote The Avocado’s very own Glyph during our previous discussion about artists going solo) stops playing trumpet and steps up to the microphone – in my humble opinion Björk’s solo work has been truly groundbreaking, and far surpasses anything she ever did with that group, beloved as they are.
As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!