Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there's so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres.

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn't one.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, JUNE 8TH, 2023:

Alone Season Premiere (History)

Based On A True Story (Peacock)

Hailey’s On It! Series Premiere (Disney)

Never Have I Ever Season Premiere (Netflix)

One Of The Boys (Viaplay)

Tour de France: Unchained Series Premiere (Netflix)

FRIDAY, JUNE 9TH, 2023:

Bloodhounds Series Premiere (Netflix)

First Five (Max)

Flamin’ Hot (Disney+/Hulu)

Human Resources Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

The Crowded Room Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

This World Can’t Tear Me Down Series Premiere (Netflix)

You Do You (Netflix)



SATURDAY, JUNE 10TH, 2023:

Mary J. Blige’s Real Love (Lifetime)



SUNDAY, JUNE 11TH, 2023:

76th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)



MONDAY, JUNE 12TH, 2023:



TUESDAY, JUNE 13TH, 2023:



WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14TH, 2023:

How Do You Measure A Year? (Max)

Save My Skin Season Premiere (TLC)

The Full Monty Series Premiere (Disney+)

The Wonder Years Season Premiere (ABC)

