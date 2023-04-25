Open Threads

The Day Thread Sings Very Nice

Dinmuhammed Kanatuly Kudaibergen, or Dimash Kudaibergen, was born on the 24th of May 1994 in Aktobe, Kazakhstan. And he has an incredibly wide vocal range.

I don’t really know much else about him. Apparently, Kudaibergen was one of the few celebrities to comment on the Kazakh protests, when he published an Instagram post on 4 January 2022 calling for a peaceful solution to the issues raised by the protesters as well as internal stability and calmness. His account went offline the next day.

 

So, why did I post this today instead of his birthday that is just under a month away? Because…uh…heck, I wanted to post this even earlier, but this was the earliest Day Thread that I could snag when I decided to post about him. So…I guess just remember him when the 24th of May comes around. I…might not. But…just…listen to that range.