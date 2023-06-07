WW 208: Two’s Line Is It Anyway? – Day 5

The host approaches a comic who is stroking a small dog.

“I think you know what’s going to happen now. Are you scared?”

“No,” he replies in a calm tone. “Pain and suffering are an unavoidable part of life, and adding to that distress by fearing it is illogical. But, question.”

“Yes?”

The man motions to the small dog. “Who will care for her?”

The host picks up the dog and inspects her closely. “I think I can work something out. Does she have a name?”

The comic frowns. “I have not thought to give her one. But I am confident when she decides on one, she will let you know.” He leans into her. “You are a good dog, and you have made me happier than all reason could dictate.”

He exits through the back door, into the arms of those waiting for him.

Indy is dead. He was a Vulcan walking through a pet shop.

He was also the Studio Intern (Oracle).

His last investgation was Stars, who scanned as NOT A WOLF.

Roles

6 Townies 5 Struggling Improv Comics – Vanilla Town, with no power other than their vote. 1 Prop-master – Inventor. Each night hands out three props to a different person. The person must convince me how they can best use those props to track/heal/kill someone. If successful, the action takes place and the power is taken out of rotation. (This means there is at most one heal, one tracking action, and one kill caused by the Prop-master.) 4 Former Contestants (Wolves) Role Blocker – Negates a person’s action each night. Thespian – So good at acting they read as “Not Wolf” if investigated. Curse-maker – Chooses a player each night and subjects them to some speech restriction. Curses have to be vetted by the mod but can include speaking in GIFs, missing letters, or forced spelling errors. Casting Director – On Night 0 will be given a list of five players (which may include wolves) and five RPs. Assigns the RPs among the players however they see fit. RPs Players were asked to submit RP ideas before D1, to be added to a pool. The mod also solicited RP ideas from the graveyard. All players were then dealt a random RP from the pool (being sure not to get one they suggested). Players must make three (3) RP posts before casting a vote. There may be opportunities to get new RPs later down the line, so beware. General Rules

Ties will be handled by RNG among tied players. Roles and RPs will revealed upon death. As soon as we reach a KiLo (Kill or Lose) scenario, auto-kill will require all players to vote before being triggered. Have patience with the mod and especially other players. Attack arguments and not people. The mod reserves the right to add events or rule changes as he sees fit for balancing purposes. Living Players hoho (replacing Anna)

malthusc

Flubba

Lindsay

MSD

Eleanor

Cop

Stars

Moolissa

Cork

The Dead:

Josephus (Vanilla Town)

Marlowe (Vanilla Town)

Queequeg (Vanilla Town)

Pablo (Vanilla Town)

beinggreen (Vanilla Town)

Jake (Vanilla Town)

Lamb Dance (Vanilla Town)

Indy (Oracle)

Side (Jailer)

Goat (SK)

Twilight will be at 6 PM CST on Thursday, June 8th. Today is being treated as KiLo. All players must vote at least once before autokill can be triggered.

