WW 208: Two’s Line Is It Anyway? – Day 4

“Girl, you know how it is.

“Sometimes you vibing to an improv comedy show, the sexiest of all unpaid performances, when some band of punks done shiv you with a sharpened broomstick they found in the janitor’s closet.

“Girl, Smoove give you permission to move on. Find yo’self a good man, a man who treats you right. A man whose blood is on the correct side of his skin right now.

“I know Smoove was a mid-tier boyfriend at best. That his character has been inconsistent between appearances. But know he contains multitudes, now pooling on the studio floor.

“When I die please write he tried on whatever stone you choose.”

Jake is dead. She was Smoove B. trying to seduce the other contestants.

She was also Vanilla Town.

Roles

8 Townies 6 Struggling Improv Comics – Vanilla Town, with no power other than their vote. 1 Prop-master – Inventor. Each night hands out three props to a different person. The person must convince me how they can best use those props to track/heal/kill someone. If successful, the action takes place and the power is taken out of rotation. (This means there is at most one heal, one tracking action, and one kill caused by the Prop-master.) 1 Studio Intern – Oracle. May investigate the alignment of one person each night and get a result of “Wolf” or “Not Wolf”. They keep careful notes, so if they die at night, their last investigation will be made public (unless they are jailed or role blocked.) 4 Former Contestants (Wolves) Role Blocker – Negates a person’s action each night. Thespian – So good at acting they read as “Not Wolf” if investigated. Curse-maker – Chooses a player each night and subjects them to some speech restriction. Curses have to be vetted by the mod but can include speaking in GIFs, missing letters, or forced spelling errors. Casting Director – On Night 0 will be given a list of five players (which may include wolves) and five RPs. Assigns the RPs among the players however they see fit. RPs Players were asked to submit RP ideas before D1, to be added to a pool. The mod also solicited RP ideas from the graveyard. All players were then dealt a random RP from the pool (being sure not to get one they suggested). Players must make three (3) RP posts before casting a vote. There may be opportunities to get new RPs later down the line, so beware. General Rules

Ties will be handled by RNG among tied players. Roles and RPs will revealed upon death. As soon as we reach a KiLo (Kill or Lose) scenario, auto-kill will require all players to vote before being triggered. Have patience with the mod and especially other players. Attack arguments and not people. The mod reserves the right to add events or rule changes as he sees fit for balancing purposes. Living Players hoho (replacing Anna)

malthusc

Flubba

Indy

Lindsay

MSD

Eleanor

Cop

Stars

Moolissa

Lamb Dance

Cork

The Dead:

Josephus (Vanilla Town)

Marlowe (Vanilla Town)

Queequeg (Vanilla Town)

Pablo (Vanilla Town)

beinggreen (Vanilla Town)

Jake (Vanilla Town)

Side (Jailer)

Goat (SK)

Twilight will be 7 PM CST on Tuesday, June 6th. That’s tonight!

