Tuesday’s Politics Thread is rolling the dice

I’m posting early on Monday. So things could get strange by the time this rolls around to posting.

I NEED SOMEONE TO DO THE PT THREAD 6/20 AND 6/27, otherwise, you get a blank page to play in. That is not a license to draw on the walls or doodle on the carpet. You know the rules.

This happened yesterday, which is delicious:

BREAKING per NYT: Special Counsel Jack Smith was in the two hour meeting with Trump’s imbecile lawyers this morning — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) June 5, 2023

Great article from NPR on ERIC and election integrity:

https://www.npr.org/2023/06/04/1171159008/eric-investigation-voter-data-election-integrity

Ummmm, so this will have happened by the time you’re reading it. So wow, yeah, safe to say it was a crazy time.

Who helped Rep George Santos (R-NY) make bond in criminal case?



Court sets 5pm deadline for a Santos response to request to unseal records….https://t.co/aeJDbiDLD3 — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) June 5, 2023

There’s my three. Check your shoelaces, check your zipper, smooth your shirt down, maybe pop that collar if you’re feeling it/wearing something that has one. Get yourself out there. Today is going to be a great one!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...