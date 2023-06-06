Franchise Festival S3E5 – Tears of the Kingdom (Impressions)

Hosts Chris and Spencer discuss The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – including development details and what’s changed from Breath of the Wild – in a largely spoiler-free addendum to Franchise Festival Season 1.

Sources

No need to listen to the show to join in the discussion, though! Let’s talk about your initial impressions of Tears of the Kingdom below.

This show is made possible by patrons like Cheatachu, Quinley Thorne, Celeste, Ed, Loren, Jasper, and Cedric the Owl. If you enjoy the episode, consider backing us on Patreon to get access to a bonus show each month – including the full library of previous bonus episodes – and vote on future episode topics.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...