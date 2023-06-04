WW 208: Two’s Line Is It Anyway? – Day 3

“Comics, actors, audience members, lend me your ears.

“We are sinners every one. We have taken the fruit from the Tree of Knowledge and in doing so turned our back on the Lord. And what are the wages of such sin but to end up crumpled on the studio floor? How is this social media influencer different from you or me, save that his judgement came sooner?”

Side Character is dead. He was a YouTuber making an apology video for indiscretions at Disney World. He was was also the H&M Assistant (Jailer).

“Repent now for your nighttime actions! The LAWD sees all, and in his omniscience grants pardon to those who ask. And those who do not ask? Are set up upon by locusts, by wolves, by savage Canadian geese, like this man, this holy fool.”

Pablo is dead. They were a secret agent being attacked by the Untitled Goose Game goose. And also Vanilla Town.

“And I see you asking me, How are you better, reverend? Do your feet not touch the ground? and I say to you they do, children of the Lawd. My soul is no lighter than yours. I done listened to the devil when I thought he was the lawd. And I am here today to repent. Mark my name among the damned. Include me in your lamentations.

“Carry me, oh carry me home. Amen.”

Goat is dead. He was a preacher railing against the evils of Werewolf. He was also the Overeager Audience Member (SK). He collected 600 points.

Roles

10 Townies 8 Struggling Improv Comics – Vanilla Town, with no power other than their vote. 1 Prop-master – Inventor. Each night hands out three props to a different person. The person must convince me how they can best use those props to track/heal/kill someone. If successful, the action takes place and the power is taken out of rotation. (This means there is at most one heal, one tracking action, and one kill caused by the Prop-master.) 1 Studio Intern – Oracle. May investigate the alignment of one person each night and get a result of “Wolf” or “Not Wolf”. They keep careful notes, so if they die at night, their last investigation will be made public (unless they are jailed or role blocked.) 4 Former Contestants (Wolves) Role Blocker – Negates a person’s action each night. Thespian – So good at acting they read as “Not Wolf” if investigated. Curse-maker – Chooses a player each night and subjects them to some speech restriction. Curses have to be vetted by the mod but can include speaking in GIFs, missing letters, or forced spelling errors. Casting Director – On Night 0 will be given a list of five players (which may include wolves) and five RPs. Assigns the RPs among the players however they see fit. RPs Players were asked to submit RP ideas before D1, to be added to a pool. The mod also solicited RP ideas from the graveyard. All players were then dealt a random RP from the pool (being sure not to get one they suggested). Players must make three (3) RP posts before casting a vote. There may be opportunities to get new RPs later down the line, so beware. General Rules

Ties will be handled by RNG among tied players. Roles and RPs will revealed upon death. As soon as we reach a KiLo (Kill or Lose) scenario, auto-kill will require all players to vote before being triggered. Have patience with the mod and especially other players. Attack arguments and not people. The mod reserves the right to add events or rule changes as he sees fit for balancing purposes. Living Players Jake

Anna

malthusc

Flubba

beinggreen

Indy

Lindsay

MSD

Eleanor

Cop

Stars

Moolissa

Lamb Dance

Cork

The Dead:

Josephus (Vanilla Town)

Marlowe (Vanilla Town)

Queequeg (Vanilla Town)

Pablo (Vanilla Town)

Side (Jailer)

Goat (SK)

Twilight will be 6 PM CST on Monday, June 5.

