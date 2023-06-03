“Hips Don’t Lie” is a song by Columbian singer-songwriter Shakira, released in 2006. However, while “Hips Don’t Lie” was a huge international success and remains popular to this very day, the origin story of this song has been all but erased from history.

The original version of “Hips Don’t Lie” was very different from the version many of us are familiar with today. Shakira originally recorded “Hips Don’t Lie” with Danzig, and it was to be premiered during what would have been a special hour-long episode of Dad’s Casa – alas, after an altercation on the set of the show with Nappy (reportedly over a box of Franken Berry cereal), Glenn Danzig would not appear on the show as planned and refused to let the song be released.

Unable to use the song as is, yet knowing they had a potentially huge hit on their hands, Shakira and her team erased all of Danzig’s contributions and re-recorded it in a wildly different style with Haitian rapper Wyclef Jean. While the “Danzig” version remains officially unreleased (and with the master tapes reportedly buried under a pile of bricks, it probably never will be) copies of the original recording soon found their way onto LimeWire, and thanks to a YouTuber named yex13 we can hear the song in its original form today!

Have a Great Night Thread, Avocado!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...