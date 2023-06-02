The Friday Politics Thread Loud and Proud

Hello and welcome to Pride Month! This is always a super intense but fun time of the year where everything Queer Community is under a spotlight that’s somehow even brighter than usual. The events of the last few years too have been evidence that we’re under siege as well which while never fun and always bad does have a way of Galvanizing the community and increasing our fight. “We won’t go quietly” and all that. For my part this year in addition to maintaining The Friday headers I’ve teamed up with Snob Ra to bring you all a new Queer Artist every day for the whole month a hopefully fun and enriching musical experience.

That brings us to today’s Trans Musician. This time it’s the band Girlpool. This indie pop band from Los Angeles consists of two members since it’s founding in highschool. They are Avery Tucker and Harmony Tividad. Their music is very ponderous and whimsical writing and singing about Identity, living in your home town as adults, and general stuff like aging and love. Avery Tucker’s voice has a delightful vocal fry that I personally find irresistible in songs like Hire

That’s all she wrote! Remember to follow the rules and be excellent to each other!

