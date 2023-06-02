Friday New Music 6/2

Finally it’s this specific Friday, a Friday with new music and specific new music I want to hear. New Bully!! I’ve been hyped off my ass for this album for weeks I can’t wait to hear the whole thing. We can finally unsubscribe from Sophie Ellis-Bextor facts (check the TOS), was just recommended RVG so I’ll check out their new album… I also see Beach Fossils that I don’t know but everyone around me likes
Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:
— The Aces – I’ve Loved You For So Long
— The Alarm – Forwards
— American Nightmare – Dedicated to the Next World EP
— Ashnikko – WEEDKILLER
— Avenged Sevenfold – Life Is But a Dream…
— Baxter Dury – I Thought I Was Better Than You
— Beach Fossils – Bunny
— Ben Folds – What Matters Most
— Ben Harper – WIDE OPEN LIGHT
— Big Time Rush – Another Life
— Bob Dylan – Shadow Kingdom
— Body Type – Expired Candy
— Bongzilla – Dab City
— Brandt Brauer Frick – Multi Faith Prayer Room
— Buckcherry – Vol. 10
— Bully – Lucky For You
— Cloudland Canyon – Cloudland Canyon
— Comet Gain – The Misfit Jukebox
— Corey Kent – Blacktop
— Cowboy Junkies – Such Ferocious Beauty
— Craig Strickland – Lost in the Rewind EP
— Cowboys in the Campfire (feat. Tommy Stinson) – Wronger
— DIETH (feat. David Ellefson, Guilherme Miranda, and Michał Łysejko) – To Hell and Back
— Drew Parker – At the End of the Dirt Road EP
— DZ Deathrays – R.I.F.F.
— Extranauts – The Alchemist
— Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
— Gal Pal – This and Other Gestures
— Generationals – Heatherhead
— Gorgeous – Sapsucker
— Gringo Star – On And On And Gone
— Half Moon Run – Salt
— Hallan – The Noise of a Firing Gun EP
— HELLWITCH – Annihilational Intercention
— The Hollywood Vampires – Live In Rio
— Jack Johnson – In Between Dub
— Jake Shears (of Scissor Sisters) – Last Man Dancing
— JD Darling – Looking Forward Thinking Back
— Jelly Roll – WHITSITT CHAPEL
— John Mellencamp – Orpheus Descending
— Joshua Radin – though the world will tell me so, volume 2 EP
— Juan Waters – Wandering Rebel
— Kenny Rogers – Life Is Like a Song
— Kiltro – Underbelly
— Lamron – Forever
— Lanterns on the Lake – Versions of Us
— Laura Wolf – Shelf Life
— Linda Gail Lewis – A Tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis
— Lonestar – Ten To 1
— Louise Post (of Veruca Salt) – Sleepwalker
— McCoy Tyner – Time for Tyner (Vinyl Reissue)
— McKinley Dixon – Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!?
— Metro Boomin – Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse Soundtrack from and Inspired by the Motion Picture
— mui zyu – Rotten Bun for an Eggless Century (Expansion Pack) EP
— Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – What If I EP
— NECROFIER – Burning Shadows in the Southern Knight
— Nickelback – Get Rollin’ (Deluxe)
— Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Council Skies
— Norah Jones – Little Broken Hearts (Deluxe Edition)
— Old Crow Medicine Show – Live At Third Man Records
— Passion Pit – Gossamer (Expanded Edition)
— Protomartyr – Formal Growth in the Desert
— Purr – Who Is Afraid of Blue?
— Q Da Fool – Home Detention
— Rancid – Tomorrow Never Comes
— Reckless Son – Reckless Son
— Renao – A Space Between Orange & Blue EP
— The Revivalists – Pour It Out Into the Night
— Roger Waters – The Lockdown Sessions (Physical Release)
— The Royston Club – Shaking Hips and Crashing Cars
— Rival Sons – Darkfighter
— Ron Pope – Inside Voices
— RVG – Brain Worms
— Ruen Brothers – Ten Paces
— Rufus Wainwright – Folkocracy
— Sam Blasucci (of Mapache) – Off My Stars
— SAMWOY – Awkward Party
— Sophie Ellis-Bextor – HANA
— Speakers Corner Quartet – Further Out Than The Edge
— Steve Hackett – Dark Town (Vinyl Reissue)
— Steve Hackett – Guitar Noir (Vinyl Reissue)
— The Stools – R U Saved?
— The Suffers – It Starts With Love (Deluxe)
— Surprise Chief – Friendship EP
— Sylvester – Disco Heat: The Fantasy Years 1977-1981
— Tanya Tucker – Sweet Western Sound
— Terry Ohms – Rock Songs
— Tigercub – The Perfume of Decay
— Tom Waits – Closing Time (50th Anniversary Reissue)
— Toosii – Naujour
— Toots and the Maytals – Sweet and Dandy (Vinyl Reissue)
— Trapland Pat – Professor Trap
— Vulture Feather – Liminal Fields
— Wicca Phase Springs Eternal – Wicca Phase Springs Eternal
— WITCH – Zango
— Young the Giant – Both Sides EP