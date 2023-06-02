Friday New Music 6/2

Finally it’s this specific Friday, a Friday with new music and specific new music I want to hear. New Bully!! I’ve been hyped off my ass for this album for weeks I can’t wait to hear the whole thing. We can finally unsubscribe from Sophie Ellis-Bextor facts (check the TOS), was just recommended RVG so I’ll check out their new album… I also see Beach Fossils that I don’t know but everyone around me likes

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— The Aces – I’ve Loved You For So Long

— The Alarm – Forwards

— American Nightmare – Dedicated to the Next World EP

— Ashnikko – WEEDKILLER

— Avenged Sevenfold – Life Is But a Dream…

— Baxter Dury – I Thought I Was Better Than You

— Beach Fossils – Bunny

— Ben Folds – What Matters Most

— Ben Harper – WIDE OPEN LIGHT

— Big Time Rush – Another Life

— Bob Dylan – Shadow Kingdom

— Body Type – Expired Candy

— Bongzilla – Dab City

— Brandt Brauer Frick – Multi Faith Prayer Room

— Buckcherry – Vol. 10

— Bully – Lucky For You

— Cloudland Canyon – Cloudland Canyon

— Comet Gain – The Misfit Jukebox

— Corey Kent – Blacktop

— Cowboy Junkies – Such Ferocious Beauty

— Craig Strickland – Lost in the Rewind EP

— Cowboys in the Campfire (feat. Tommy Stinson) – Wronger

— DIETH (feat. David Ellefson, Guilherme Miranda, and Michał Łysejko) – To Hell and Back

— Drew Parker – At the End of the Dirt Road EP

— DZ Deathrays – R.I.F.F.

— Extranauts – The Alchemist

— Foo Fighters – But Here We Are

— Gal Pal – This and Other Gestures

— Generationals – Heatherhead

— Gorgeous – Sapsucker

— Gringo Star – On And On And Gone

— Half Moon Run – Salt

— Hallan – The Noise of a Firing Gun EP

— HELLWITCH – Annihilational Intercention

— The Hollywood Vampires – Live In Rio

— Jack Johnson – In Between Dub

— Jake Shears (of Scissor Sisters) – Last Man Dancing

— JD Darling – Looking Forward Thinking Back

— Jelly Roll – WHITSITT CHAPEL

— John Mellencamp – Orpheus Descending

— Joshua Radin – though the world will tell me so, volume 2 EP

— Juan Waters – Wandering Rebel

— Kenny Rogers – Life Is Like a Song

— Kiltro – Underbelly

— Lamron – Forever

— Lanterns on the Lake – Versions of Us

— Laura Wolf – Shelf Life

— Linda Gail Lewis – A Tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis

— Lonestar – Ten To 1

— Louise Post (of Veruca Salt) – Sleepwalker

— McCoy Tyner – Time for Tyner (Vinyl Reissue)

— McKinley Dixon – Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!?

— Metro Boomin – Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse Soundtrack from and Inspired by the Motion Picture

— mui zyu – Rotten Bun for an Eggless Century (Expansion Pack) EP

— Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – What If I EP

— NECROFIER – Burning Shadows in the Southern Knight

— Nickelback – Get Rollin’ (Deluxe)

— Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Council Skies

— Norah Jones – Little Broken Hearts (Deluxe Edition)

— Old Crow Medicine Show – Live At Third Man Records

— Passion Pit – Gossamer (Expanded Edition)

— Protomartyr – Formal Growth in the Desert

— Purr – Who Is Afraid of Blue?

— Q Da Fool – Home Detention

— Rancid – Tomorrow Never Comes

— Reckless Son – Reckless Son

— Renao – A Space Between Orange & Blue EP

— The Revivalists – Pour It Out Into the Night

— Roger Waters – The Lockdown Sessions (Physical Release)

— The Royston Club – Shaking Hips and Crashing Cars

— Rival Sons – Darkfighter

— Ron Pope – Inside Voices

— RVG – Brain Worms

— Ruen Brothers – Ten Paces

— Rufus Wainwright – Folkocracy

— Sam Blasucci (of Mapache) – Off My Stars

— SAMWOY – Awkward Party

— Sophie Ellis-Bextor – HANA

— Speakers Corner Quartet – Further Out Than The Edge

— Steve Hackett – Dark Town (Vinyl Reissue)

— Steve Hackett – Guitar Noir (Vinyl Reissue)

— The Stools – R U Saved?

— The Suffers – It Starts With Love (Deluxe)

— Surprise Chief – Friendship EP

— Sylvester – Disco Heat: The Fantasy Years 1977-1981

— Tanya Tucker – Sweet Western Sound

— Terry Ohms – Rock Songs

— Tigercub – The Perfume of Decay

— Tom Waits – Closing Time (50th Anniversary Reissue)

— Toosii – Naujour

— Toots and the Maytals – Sweet and Dandy (Vinyl Reissue)

— Trapland Pat – Professor Trap

— Vulture Feather – Liminal Fields

— Wicca Phase Springs Eternal – Wicca Phase Springs Eternal

— WITCH – Zango

— Young the Giant – Both Sides EP

