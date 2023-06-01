Everything You Want in a Night Thread

As many Canadians of a certain age know, the late Bea Arthur (best known for starring in the TV sitcoms Maude and The Golden Girls) used to regularly appear in commercials for Shoppers Drug Mart, a pharmacy chain which currently has over 1,300 locations across the country1. Between 1984 and 1991, Arthur appeared in at least 43 of these commercials; while Arthur typically declined commercial endorsements, she accepted the apparently lucrative offer on the condition that the commercials would not appear in the United States2. And she seemed to have fun with it (or did such a good job that it looked like she was having fun). During most of this time period, Shoppers Drug Mart’s slogan was “Everything You Want in a Drugstore”.
