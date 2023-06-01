Everything You Want in a Night Thread

As many Canadians of a certain age know, the late Bea Arthur (best known for starring in the TV sitcoms Maude and The Golden Girls) used to regularly appear in commercials for Shoppers Drug Mart, a pharmacy chain which currently has over 1,300 locations across the country . Between 1984 and 1991, Arthur appeared in at least 43 of these commercials; while Arthur typically declined commercial endorsements, she accepted the apparently lucrative offer on the condition that the commercials would not appear in the United States . And she seemed to have fun with it (or did such a good job that it looked like she was having fun). During most of this time period, Shoppers Drug Mart’s slogan was “Everything You Want in a Drugstore”.

