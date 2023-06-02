Genre-Savvy #11: Science Fiction

Hey everybody, it’s Friday once again! This means it’s time to discuss a video game genre – this time we’re covering science fiction games!

What are your Top 5? What works for you in this genre and what doesn’t? If you don’t like this genre, tell us why it leaves you cold.

(this is a strange genre choice, folks, since it covers the content but not mechanics – it was suggested by my wife and got me thinking about how game genres are defined very differently from other media due to mechanics, which seemed interesting enough to make it our prompt today!)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...