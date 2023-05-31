Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (May 31, 2023)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Today I want to highlight Ryokuoushoku Shakai’s newest album, pink blue. I started listening to this band a year ago when I stumbled across their previous album, Actor, and I’ve been a fan ever since! This four-piece band has a unique sound that’s a little bit jazzy, a little bit city poppy, a little bit disco…y? One thing I really like about their sound is the way the singer moves through the lyrics. It feels so effortless, like she’s gliding through water. What does that mean? It makes sense in my head, but you know I’m bad at describing music, so I’ll just let the songs speak (sing?) for themselves!

That was the first song on the album, and this one is the last! There’s something about this one that has firmly lodged itself into my brain. I can’t stop listening to it!

Anyway…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

