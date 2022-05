Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! I’ve been listening to Ryokuoushoku Shakai’s new album, Actor, a lot lately, so if you’re looking for a new band to check out…give them a try! I’ll highlight two of my favorite songs at the moment to get you started:

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...