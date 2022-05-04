The Wet Leg Day Thread (May 4th, 2022)

British band Wet Leg dropped their debut album last month and it’s my favourite album of 2022 so far. You should check them out! Some NSFW language in the music video below, so be careful, y’all:

“Amidst a night of hazy scenes in their native Isle of Wight, Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers found themselves at the summit of a Ferris wheel.

They decided to start a band. The band is called Wet Leg.

Arming themselves with guitars, effervescent imaginations and a shared love of the The Ronettes and Jane Birkin, through to Ty Segall and Bjork, they set about making some recordings of their own.”

Have a fun day and take care of yourselves, Avocadians!