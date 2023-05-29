WW 208: Two’s Line Is It Anyway? – Day 1

Hey everybody, welcome back to the show, where the games are made up and the points don’t matter. That’s right, the points are like participation on a holiday weekend.

I was just handed a note that says four former contestants have infiltrated the studio looking to settle some scores. So, uh…keep your head on a swivel. As per the white text on your signing agreements, all accidents you endure at work are the liability of whatever god you believe in.

I’m also told one of the audience members has gone rogue. Should you see someone in the studio lot without a badge, please report them to security who will use all powers available to them (tazers, mace, charisma) to remove them from the premises.

We have a game scheduled on Tuesday evening around 6 PM, so look alive. I want the perps’ heads on my desk by Wednesday evening.

You have your assignments. You have been dealt your slips of paper. Whenever you’re ready, take it away.

Roles

15 Townies 12 Struggling Improv Comics – Vanilla Town, with no power other than their vote. 1 H&M Assistant – Jailer. Removes someone from play each night but also cancels their night action, if they have one. 1 Prop-master – Inventor. Each night hands out a prop to a different person. The person must convince me how they can best use that prop to track/heal/kill someone. If successful, the action takes place and the power is taken out of rotation. (This means there is at most one heal, one tracking action, and one kill caused by the Prop-master.) 1 Studio Intern – Oracle. May investigate the alignment of one person each night and get a result of “Wolf” or “Not Wolf”. They keep careful notes, so if they die at night, their last investigation will be made public (unless they are jailed or role blocked.) 4 Former Contestants (Wolves) Role Blocker – Negates a person’s action each night. Thespian – So good at acting they read as “Not Wolf” if investigated. Curse-maker – Chooses a player each night and subjects them to some speech restriction. Curses have to be vetted by the mod but can include speaking in GIFs, missing letters, or forced spelling errors. Casting Director – On Night 0 will be given a list of five players (which may include wolves) and five RPs. Assigns the RPs among the players however they see fit. 1 Overeager Audience Member The one person for whom the points do matter. In addition to points they earn during the day phase, they may earn 300 points each night by making a successful kill. When they reach 1,000 points, they win and exit the game. (Town and Wolves will continue to duke it out.) RPs Players were asked to submit RP ideas before D1, to be added to a pool. The mod also solicited RP ideas from the graveyard. All players were then dealt a random RP from the pool (being sure not to get one they suggested). Players must make three (3) RP posts before casting a vote. There may be opportunities to get new RPs later down the line, so beware. General Rules

Ties will be handled by RNG among tied players. Roles and RPs will revealed upon death. As soon as we reach a KiLo (Kill or Lose) scenario, auto-kill will require all players to vote before being triggered. Have patience with the mod and especially other players. Attack arguments and not people. The mod reserves the right to add events or rule changes as he sees fit for balancing purposes. Players Jake Pablo Goat Anna malthusc Marlowe Flubba beinggreen Side Character Indy Lindsay QQ MSD Eleanor Cop Josephus Stars Moolisa Lamb Dance Cork

Twilight will be at 6 PM Central Time on Wednesday, May 31st.

