Jeopardy! recap for Mon., May 29

Here are today’s contestants:

Niranjan, an education policy professional, gave up his Wizards season tickets but it didn’t help the team;

Travis, a systems engineer, hopes his family’s runner-up streak on the show is broken sooner or later; and

Diandra, a technical writer, whose dream is to write lipstick and nail polish names. Diandra is a one-day champ with winnings of $3,299.

Jeopardy!

POETIC SUBJECTS // THE ROCKEFELLERS // TREES COMPANY // WHO WAS THAT MASKED MAN? // YES, OUI // CANNERY

DD1 – $1,000 – CANNERY – This author said of Monterey, “The corrugated iron of the canneries glows with the pearly lucence of platinum” (Travis lost $1,400 on a true DD.)

Scores at first break: Diandra $2,400, Travis $800, Niranjan $1,400.

Scores going into DJ: Diandra $2,800, Travis $2,800, Niranjan $4,200.

Double Jeopardy!

HISTORY // THE GULF OF MEXICO // CHEMISTRY // POP INSTRUMENTALS // MONTHLY PEOPLE, REAL & IMAGINED // PLAY “FREE” WORDS

DD2 – $1,200 – MONTHLY PEOPLE, REAL & IMAGINED – The first woman to chair the U.K. Conservative Party, she led even more after becoming Prime Minister in 2016 (Niranjan doubled to $7,600 vs. $5,600 for Diandra.)

DD3 – $1,200 – THE GULF OF MEXICO – This 76,000 square-mile peninsula juts up into the Gulf’s south end (Travis added $6,000 to his score of $6,800 vs. $7,600 for Niranjan and $6,800 for Diaandra.)

It was a very tight three-way contest until Travis finally found DD3 late in the round, scored on a big wager and took the lead into FJ at $12,400. Diandra moved into second on the last clue of DJ at $8,800, with Niranjan in third at $8,000.

Final Jeopardy!

MEMORIALS – The Vietnam War crypt at this memorial has been empty since the remains once there were identified & moved to St. Louis

Diandra and Niranjan were correct on FJ, while Travis knew the response but ran out of time while writing it. So getting that last response in DJ likely made the difference for Diandra, who added $3,601 to win with $12,401 for a two-day total of $15,700.

Final scores: Diandra $12,401, Travis $7,199, Niranjan $8,800.

Odds and ends

FJ wagering strategy: Diandra sized her wager to finish ahead of Travis in the very unlikely event the leader would bet $0, rather than to cover a possible double-up from third by Niranjan. Fortunately for Diandra, Niranjan chose to go small, hoping for a win if both opponents missed FJ.

Triple Stumper of the day: In POP INSTRUMENTALS, no one knew the Edgar Winter Group “monster hit” that was named for the way it was pieced together, “Frankenstein”.

Clue selection strategy: With DD3 still on the board and a limited number of spots remaining where it would most likely be found, the players continued to choose clues from the top row.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Steinbeck? DD2 – Who is May? DD3 – What is Yucatán? FJ – What is Tomb of the Unknown Soldier?

