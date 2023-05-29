Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 64 (Part 1 of 2)

Top 128 Part 4 Results
It’s the top 64! The last round to span multiple days.
To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1, i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.
Or you can work ahead!
This round will end on Tuesday, May 30th at 9:00AM Pacific
Fun Stats!
Our top two remain unchanged; it appears to be Celeste vs Paper Mario as we come down the stretch, though of course anything can still happen. VirtuaVerse continues a strong cinderella run, part of a cluster of 3 song games. Sonic Mania has dropped from the midtier, down at just one remaining song, and fellow former king Cuphead is sitting at 2.
6 songs (1 game)
- Celeste [-2]
5 songs (1 game)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King [-2]
3 songs (4 games)
- NieR:Automata [-3]
- A Hat in Time
- Paradise Killer
- VirtuaVerse
2 songs (3 games)
- Cuphead [-2]
- Mad Rat Dead [-1]
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
1 song (35 games)
- Sonic Mania [-4]
- Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment [-2]
- Slipstream [-2]
- Dicey Dungeons [-1]
- Hades [-1]
- Katana ZERO [-1]
- OMORI [-1]
- Panzer Paladin [-1]
- Part Time UFO [-1]
- Streets of Rage 4 [-1]
- Tetris Effect [-1]
- Where the Water Tastes Like Wine [-1]
- A Hat in Time: Nyakuza Metro
- Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy
- Blue Reflection
- Bugsnax
- Cloudpunk
- Deltarune Chapter 1
- Donut Country
- Freedom Planet 2
- Frog Fractions 2
- Ikenfell
- Kirby Fighters 2
- Mega Man 11
- Minit
- Monument Valley 2
- Necrobarista
- Risk of Rain 2
- STAR OCEAN:anamnesis
- Style Savvy: Styling Star
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019)
- The Sexy Brutale
- Touken Ranbu
- Trails of Cold Steel III
- Wandersong
Remember The Fallen (33 games):
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim [-2]
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon [-2]
- Sayonara Wild Hearts [-2]
- Unravel Two [-2]
- 198X
- A Short Hike
- beatmania IIDX 25 CANNON BALLERS
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2
- Crystal Crisis
- DIGIMON WORLD -next 0rder-
- Door Kickers: Action Squad
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
- Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
- Florence
- Grandia HD
- Gravity Rush 2
- Hollow Knight: Gods and Nightmares
- Hover: Revolt of Gamers
- Hypnospace Outlaw
- Kentucky Route Zero
- Lethal League Blaze
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
- No Straight Roads
- Pokémon Sword and Shield
- Pyre
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Sonic Forces
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Tekken 7
- The Messenger
- This Is the Police 2
- Vitamin Connection
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
You must be logged in to post a comment.