Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 64 (Part 1 of 2)

Top 128 Part 4 Results

It’s the top 64! The last round to span multiple days.

To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post , i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.

Or you can work ahead!

Spoiler Part 1

Part 2 Or listen to every song here. [collapse]

This round will end on Tuesday, May 30th at 9:00AM Pacific

Fun Stats!

Spoiler Our top two remain unchanged; it appears to be Celeste vs Paper Mario as we come down the stretch, though of course anything can still happen. VirtuaVerse continues a strong cinderella run, part of a cluster of 3 song games. Sonic Mania has dropped from the midtier, down at just one remaining song, and fellow former king Cuphead is sitting at 2. 6 songs (1 game) Celeste [-2] 5 songs (1 game) Paper Mario: The Origami King [-2] 3 songs (4 games) NieR:Automata [-3]

A Hat in Time

Paradise Killer

VirtuaVerse 2 songs (3 games) Cuphead [-2]

Mad Rat Dead [-1]

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 1 song (35 games) Sonic Mania [-4]

Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment [-2]

Slipstream [-2]

Dicey Dungeons [-1]

Hades [-1]

Katana ZERO [-1]

OMORI [-1]

Panzer Paladin [-1]

Part Time UFO [-1]

Streets of Rage 4 [-1]

Tetris Effect [-1]

Where the Water Tastes Like Wine [-1]

A Hat in Time: Nyakuza Metro

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy

Blue Reflection

Bugsnax

Cloudpunk

Deltarune Chapter 1

Donut Country

Freedom Planet 2

Frog Fractions 2

Ikenfell

Kirby Fighters 2

Mega Man 11

Minit

Monument Valley 2

Necrobarista

Risk of Rain 2

STAR OCEAN:anamnesis

Style Savvy: Styling Star

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019)

The Sexy Brutale

Touken Ranbu

Trails of Cold Steel III

Wandersong Remember The Fallen (33 games): 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim [-2]

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon [-2]

Sayonara Wild Hearts [-2]

Unravel Two [-2]

198X

A Short Hike

beatmania IIDX 25 CANNON BALLERS

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2

Crystal Crisis

DIGIMON WORLD -next 0rder-

Door Kickers: Action Squad

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition

Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood

Florence

Grandia HD

Gravity Rush 2

Hollow Knight: Gods and Nightmares

Hover: Revolt of Gamers

Hypnospace Outlaw

Kentucky Route Zero

Lethal League Blaze

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection

No Straight Roads

Pokémon Sword and Shield

Pyre

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Sonic Forces

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Tekken 7

The Messenger

This Is the Police 2

Vitamin Connection

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox [collapse]

