The WPT is on Vacation

Your fearless host is at a bluegrass festival this weekend. In addition to being excited to go in general, I’m especially psyched to see Sierra Ferrell. She was supposed to appear at the festival in May of 2020, which obviously didn’t take place. It’s been a long journey through years of Covid to finally get a chance to see someone I learned about through the youtube algorithm, of all things. It was like “you may like this artist” and I was like “I sure do, thanks, cold, unfeeling math!”

Have a fun, safe weekend, friends!

