The Little Mermaid VHS Cover Night Thread (NSFW)

ADVERT YOUR EYES!!!!



Yup. It’s the infamous “rare” VHS cover for The Little Mermaid, and by “rare” I mean “it’s fucking easy to find on eBay, and no, you don’t have to pay FIVE THOUSAND DOLLARS to get one, even though some sellers hope you’ll be gullible enough to do so.” The reason for its infamy? Oh, c’mon, I know you all know this, but in case you don’t, it’s because very smart and not at all stupid people got very, very loud over its portrayal of King Triton’s castle. They were really “offended.” As they should have been! I mean, look at it! It’s ABOVE the surface! And anyone who has seen the movie knows it’s an undersea castle! No wonder they got so upset!



Oh, and there was one other thing…



Have a great night, y’all!

