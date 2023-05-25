As the Weekly Music Thread Lays Dying…

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

********************

ANNOUNCEMENT: The One Eighties are a band from North Carolina that our very own Kappa interviewed last year for this very site. The band has finished recording their debut album, and is currently trying to raise funds to manufacture and distribute it in order to get it out into the world. If you are interested in helping out, you can find their Kickstarter HERE!

********************

This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s very own bigstimpycat:

IF you could choose, what would be the last song you would want to hear as you were dying?

ADDITIONAL DISCUSSION PROMPT (if for some reason you’ve never given much thought to this scenario): What are your favorite songs about dying or death in general?

Apparently our friend bigstimpycat got the inspiration for this prompt from Right to Die, a 1987 made-for-TV movie starring Rachel Welch and Michael Gross about a woman who is diagnosed with A.L.S. (also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease). I hope that no one considers this reveal to be a spoiler of some kind for the film – it is right there in the title, after all. For anyone interested in watching the film though, I will refrain from revealing the song that is played during a pivotal scene. The film was nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards, and Welch was nominated for a Golden Globe (Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film); Welch herself said that Right to Die was one of three films she was most proud of.

As always, any and all music-related posts welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...