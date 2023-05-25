Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, MAY 25TH, 2023:

Angela Black Series Premiere (Topic)

FUBAR Series Premiere (Netflix)

Judge Me Not (ALLBLK)

100 Years Of Warner Bros. The Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of (Max)

Team Rubicon Series Premiere (The Roku Channel)

The Kardashians Season Three Premiere (Hulu)

Vgly (Max)

Wild Life (NatGeo)

FRIDAY, MAY 26TH, 2023:

Barbecue Showdown Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Being Mary Tyler Moore (Max)

Blood & Gold (Netflix)

In The Dusk (Film Movement)

Influencer (Shudder)

Kendra Sells Hollywood Season Premiere (Max)

Nightmare Pageant Moms (LMN)

100 Day Dream Home Season Premiere (HGTV)

Run The World Series Premiere (Starz)

Tin & Tina (Netflix)

Turn The Tide (Netflix)

SATURDAY, MAY 27TH, 2023:

Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love (Max)

World Electronic Music Awards (The CW)

SUNDAY, MAY 28TH, 2023:

American Monster Season Premiere (Investigation Discovery)

Killer Relationship With Faith Jenkins Series Premiere (Oxygen)

Lucky Hearts (UP tv)

Married To Evil Series Premiere (Investigation Discovery)

Silos Baking Championship Series Premiere (Magnolia)

MONDAY, MAY 29TH, 2023:

Barons Series Premiere (The CW)

FDR (History)

Hoarders Season Premiere (A&E)

Motel Rescue Series Premiere (Magnolia)

Reality (HBO)

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace (Investigation Discovery)

The Rising Series Premiere (The CW)

TUESDAY, MAY 30TH, 2023:

America’s Got Talent Season Premiere (NBC)

Bargain Mansions Season Premiere (Magnolia)

Dark Side Of The Ring Season Premiere (Vice)

Doubling Down With The Derricos Season Premiere (TLC)

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge Series Premiere (NBC)

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

Jelly Roll: Save Me (Hulu)

Lidia Celebrates America: Flavors That Define Us (PBS)

Real Murders Of Orange County Season Premiere (Oxygen)

The Ride Series Premiere (Prime Video)

30 for 30: The American Gladiators Documentary (ESPN)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 31ST, 2023:

Drag Me To Dinner Series Premiere (Hulu)

Ghost Adventures Season Premiere (Discovery)

Mixed By Erry (Netflix)

My Strange Arrest Series Premiere (A&E)

Nancy Drew Season Premiere (The CW)

Sistas Season Premiere (BET)

The Cleaner (Britbox)

