The 4/20 Weekly Music Thread

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week, for the first time in the history of The Avocado, the Weekly Music Thread happens to fall on April 20th.

Obvious prompt choice is obvious, but in my experience anyway music and weed go REALLY well together. And to paraphrase the late Bill Hicks, many of the musicians that made all that great music that’s enhanced your life throughout the years were probably REALLY fucking high while doing it . So with that in mind:

What are your favorite songs about weed or lyrical references to weed?

If you partake, are there any artists or types of music you tend do you gravitate to while high, or do you just listen to what you normally do?

Is there any music you normally like that you tend to avoid while high?

What is something you heard for the first time while high that just completely blew your mind? Did it still hold up when you heard it again sober?

In times when you are unable to partake, what music do you listen to to get high even when you’re completely straight?

And while many of you here are lucky enough to live in places where it is either legal to partake or the consequences of being caught if any are very minor, keep in mind that there are still many places in the world where being caught with even a small amount of cannabis in one’s possession can result in being fired from one’s job, prison time, deportation and even bring disgrace upon one’s family just by association. I currently live in such a place, and have known people of various nationalities over the years who have suffered these consequences. And there are still people in prison to this day for possessing or selling small amounts of cannabis in places where it is now decriminalized or even legally sold. So even though 4/20 and the culture that has grown up around it may seem obnoxious or even unnecessary to some of you, I ask those of you who do partake to spare a thought for those who can’t – and then maybe burn one down for us.

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

