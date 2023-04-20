Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, APRIL 20TH, 2023:

A View To Kill For (LMN)

Belly Of The Beast (Topic)

Erin & Aaron Series Premiere (Nickelodeon)

Fired On Mars Series Premiere (HBO Max)

Grace Season Three Premiere (BritBox)Mike Judge’s Beavis And Butt-Head Season Two Premiere (Paramount+)

Mrs. Davis Series Premiere (Peacock)

Quasi (Hulu)

The Diplomat Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Price Of Purity (Vice)

To Every You I’ve Loved Before (Crunchyroll)

To Me, The One Who Loved You (Crunchyroll)

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites (Netflix)

Totally Completely Fine Series Premiere (Sundance Now/AMC+)

FRIDAY, APRIL 21ST, 2023:

A Tourist’s Guide To Love (Netflix)

Big Beasts (Apple TV+)

Central Airport THF (Film Movement)

Chokehold (Netflix)

Dear Mama Series Premiere (FX)

Dead Ringers Series Premiere (Prime Video)

Drops Of God Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Ghosted (Apple TV+)

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)

Judy Blume Forever (Prime Video)

One More Time (Netflix)

Rough Diamonds (Netflix)

Secrets Of The Elephants Series Premiere (NatGeo)

Slip Series Premiere (Roku Channel)

The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs (Shudder)

SATURDAY, APRIL 22ND, 2023:

Ada Twist, Scientist (Netflix)

A Pinch Of Portugal (Hallmark)

Chasing The Rains (BBC America)

Her Fiance’s Double Life (Lifetime)

Path Of The Panther (NatGeo)

SUNDAY, APRIL 23RD, 2023:

Amityville: An Origin Story (MGM+)

Autopsy: The Last Hours Of Robert Reed (Reelz)

Fix My Frankenhouse Series Premiere (HGTV)

From Season Two Premiere (MGM+)

Home Town Makeover Season Premiere (HGTV)

Somebody Somewhere Season Two Premiere (HBO)

MONDAY, APRIL 24TH, 2023:

Dalgliesh Season Two Premiere (Acorn TV)

Independent Lens: Free Chol Soo Lee (PBS)

PAW Patrol: All Paws On Deck (Nickelodeon)

TUESDAY, APRIL 25TH, 2023:

Chopped: Military Salute Series Premiere (Food)

Family Legacy Series Premiere (Paramount+)

Halfway To Halloween (Shudder/AMC+)

Inspector Rex Season Four Premiere (MHz Choice)

John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)

Murderous Memories Series Premiere (MHz Choice)

Supermarket Stakeout Season Premiere (Food)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26TH, 2023:

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens Season Premiere (Comedy Central)

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love (NBC)

Iconic America: Our Symbols And Stories With David Rubenstein Series Premiere (PBS)

Kiss, Kiss! (Netflix)

Love After Music (Netflix)

Matildas: The World At Our Feet (Disney+)

Mission Unexplained (Science)

Nova: Chasing Carbon Zero (PBS)

Saint X Series Premiere (Hulu)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Series Premiere (Disney+)

The Good Bad Mother (Netflix)

Workin’ Moms Season Premiere (Netflix)

THURSDAY, APRIL 27TH, 2023:

Firefly Lane Season Premiere (Netflix)

Love & Death Series Premiere (HBO Max)

Hidden Murder Island (Lifetime)

100 Days To Indy Series Premiere (The CW)

Sweet Tooth Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Temple Season Two Premiere (Topic)

The Dog House UK Season Premiere (HBO Max)

The Gentle Art Of Swedish Death Cleaning Series Premiere (Peacock)

The Last Last Late Late Show With James Corden Series Finale (CBS)

The Matchmaker (Netflix)

The Nurse (Netflix)

2023 NFL Draft (ABC)

